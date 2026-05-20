One dead after stabbing near Molasky Family Park, LVMPD shares

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department (LVMPD) has shared details with Channel 13 regarding a fatal stabbing near Molasky Family Park early this morning.
According to police, it happened around 12 a.m. in the 3800 block of Cambridge Street.
Responding police officers found a man with stab wounds near an apartment complex. The victim was taken to a nearby hospital, where he was pronounced dead.
The suspect was identified by LVMPD as 43-year-old Vincent Rodriguez. He was taken into custody without incident, and booked into the Clark County Detention Center for open murder.
Detectives determined that "two groups of individuals became involved in a verbal altercation that escalated into a physical confrontation," police shared. According to LVMPD, Rodriguez stabbed the victim at that time.
Anyone with any information about this incident is urged to contact the LVMPD Homicide Section by phone at 702-828-3521, or by email at homicide@lvmpd.com. To remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers by phone at 702-385 5555, or online at www.crimestoppersofnv.com.
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