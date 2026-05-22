One dead after argument leads to stabbing in east Las Vegas, police say

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — One person is dead and another is in custody after a stabbing in east Las Vegas late Thursday night, according to the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department.
Police said they received a report around 11:30 p.m. of a male stabbed in the 6300 block of Peach Orchard Road near Sahara Avenue and Hollywood Boulevard.
LVMPD said officers arrived and located a male outside, identified as 23-year-old Eder Castrejon, who witnesses said had just stabbed another man.
According to police, the victim was located in the backyard suffering from apparent stab wounds. He was taken to the hospital, where he was later pronounced dead.
Detectives learned that the victim and Eder had gotten into an argument and that Eder "produced a knife and stabbed the victim," police said.
Eder was booked into the Clark County Detention Center on charges of open murder with a deadly weapon.
Please read below for additional information on the arrest of Eder Castrejon in connection to a homicide that occurred May 21, 2026, near Sahara & Hollywood. pic.twitter.com/2GIdW3bbZW— LVMPD (@LVMPD) May 22, 2026
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