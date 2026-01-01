Troy Gingerich joined Channel 13 as a digital content producer in May 2026.

He comes from Toledo, Ohio, where he worked in various roles as a news photographer, sports producer and digital content producer over nearly 10 years after graduating from Bowling Green State University.

During his time in northwest Ohio, he covered everything from a high-profile murder trial to traveling to the Bahamas, Florida and Arizona for sports coverage.

Troy was born and raised outside of Cleveland, Ohio, but is proud to now call Las Vegas home. Being from northeast Ohio, he is a huge fan of the Browns, Guardians and Cavaliers.

As a new Las Vegas resident, he is looking for some of the best spots to check out. You can email him your suggestions at troy.gingerich@ktnv.com.