Las Vegas police searching for suspect after victim found shot in the chest

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Authorities are searching for a suspect after a man was found shot in the chest overnight.
It happened around 1:36 a.m. in the 3800 block of Wynn Road, near the intersection of Valley View and Flamingo, according to the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department.
When officers responded to the scene, they found a victim suffering from a gunshot wound to the chest. Officers rendered aid until medical personnel took the victim to a local hospital.
The victim's condition is critical at the time of this report.
Police said one suspect is outstanding at this time.
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