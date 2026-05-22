Las Vegas police searching for suspect after victim found shot in the chest

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Authorities are searching for a suspect after a man was found shot in the chest overnight.

It happened around 1:36 a.m. in the 3800 block of Wynn Road, near the intersection of Valley View and Flamingo, according to the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department.

When officers responded to the scene, they found a victim suffering from a gunshot wound to the chest. Officers rendered aid until medical personnel took the victim to a local hospital.

The victim's condition is critical at the time of this report.

Police said one suspect is outstanding at this time.