Arrest report gives victim's account of repeated abuse by charter school assistant principal

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The assistant principal accused of assaulting a student made his first court appearance Tuesday morning.

Pernell Graham is facing 15 total sex-crime-related charges, including two counts of lewdness with someone under the age of 14 and a count of battery by strangulation with the intent to commit sexual assault.

During his appearance in court, the prosecution alleged that Graham used his position of authority over the victim, saying he was her teacher and flag football coach.

Channel 13 obtained the police report, in which the victim detailed several acts of sexual abuse that spanned from July of 2023 to January 2026.

The victim told authorities she met Graham when he was a teacher and football coach at Cram Middle School, and the first incident of abuse happened when she was 14.

The victim told police they had exchanged Snapchat usernames, and at one point Graham bought her a pair of $200 shoes. Then one night, Graham picked her up around 2 a.m. to get food, and the victim said he brought her back to his house.

She said Graham mentioned he had to turn off the cameras so his wife wouldn't see her come in. Graham said she was out of town at the time. During that incident, the victim said Graham gave her alcohol and then sexually abused her.

After he took her back home, he gave her money and said she would be hurt if she ever told anyone.

The victim told police she had never previously reported the abuse because she was scared Graham would harm her or her family.

The abuse continued over the years, with most incidents taking place in Graham's car, the victim told police. She also said Graham would often pay her through Cash App after the abuse incidents.

In total, 37 Cash App transactions of roughly $5,000 were found coming from Graham to the victim.

When police contacted the Clark County School District, they confirmed Graham had worked at Cram Middle School from July 2021 to August 2023.

Through an online search, Channel 13 learned Graham was most recently an assistant principal at CIVICA Career and Collegiate Academy, a tuition-free public charter school.

We reached out to the State Public School Charter Authority for comment, and received the following statement:

We are aware of the recent reports regarding the arrest of an assistant principal employed at CIVICA. These are extremely serious allegations, and our thoughts are with any individuals who may have been affected.



The individual has been placed on administrative leave pending further developments. At this time, we are not aware of any charter school students who have been impacted. The reported allegations stem from the individual’s prior employment and are not connected to their work within our school community.



Families have been notified and will continue to be kept informed as appropriate. Because this is an active investigation, we are unable to provide further comment. We remain committed to the safety and well-being of all students and will continue to monitor the situation closely.

Judge Suzan Baucum set bail at $350,000. Graham was also ordered to undergo high-level electronic monitoring and he would have no contact with minors and stay away from all school properties.

Graham's next court appearance is set for March 26 at 8:30 a.m.

WATCH the full hearing here: