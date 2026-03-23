Police seeking additional victims after assistant principal arrested on sex crimes charges

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A charter school assistant principal has been arrested on multiple sex crimes charges, and police believe there may be additional victims.

On Monday, 42-year-old Pernell Graham was arrested by the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department.

His charges include:

• 6 counts of sexual assault with a child under 16 years old

• 1 count of sexual assault

• 1 count of first-degree kidnapping

• 1 count of child abuse/neglect, with substantial bodily or mental harm

• 2 counts of a school employee engaging in a sexual act with a pupil

In a statement to Channel 13, detectives said they believe there may be additional victims due to Graham’s involvement with youth.

Anyone who may have been a victim of Graham or has information about this crime is urged to contact the Sexual Assault Detail at 702-828-3421. To remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers by phone at 702-385- 5555, or at www.crimestoppersofnv.com.