Las Vegas teen arrested in connection to Santa Monica fatal shooting

SANTA MONICA (KTNV) — A 16-year-old was arrested by California authorities in connection with a fatal shooting that happened earlier this week.
On Monday, around 12:32 a.m., officers responded to a report of a possible shooting near the Santa Monica Pier, according to a release from the Santa Monica Police Department.
When they arrived, officers found a man suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. Despite life-saving measures, he was pronounced dead at the scene.
The shooting came after a fight between two groups, police said. SMPD identified a 16-year-old from Las Vegas as a suspect.
Tuesday evening, that teen surrendered to SMPD. Due to the suspect’s age, no additional identifying information will be released.
“Violence of any kind has no place in our community,” said Santa Monica Police Chief Darrick Jacob. “While nothing can replace the life that was lost, the swift and focused work of our detectives resulted in the suspect being safely taken into custody. This is an important step, but our work is not finished. Our beachfront is one of Santa Monica’s most heavily visited public spaces, and we remain committed to keeping it safe for residents, visitors, businesses, and everyone who comes to enjoy our community.”
This remains an active and ongoing investigation. Detectives continue to investigate the circumstances surrounding the shooting.
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