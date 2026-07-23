Arrest report details fight that led to fatal shooting by officer outside Las Vegas Walmart

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — We’re learning more about the events that led up to a fatal shooting outside a Las Vegas Walmart store by a Las Vegas Metropolitan officer.

According to booking logs, 30-year-old Ameea Blue and 25-year-old Raqiya Smith were arrested on charges of battery with a deadly weapon, disregard for the safety of persons or property, and conspiracy to commit battery. Smith also faces additional charges of battery and theft of an amount less than $650.

According to an arrest report obtained by Channel 13, Smith and Blue were approaching the store entrance around 6 a.m., at the same time a boyfriend and girlfriend were arguing in front of the store.

Documents say that the man involved said something to Smith and Blue, leading the two women to approach the couple, and Blue tried to punch him.

Smith, Blue, and the man get into a fight, and at one point Smith steps away to use her phone, the report says.

During the investigation, it is revealed that Smith was calling her husband, identified in the arrest report as Travis Ward, to come to the store.

Walmart security eventually breaks up the fight, and the arrest report says the man walks into the store while Smith and Blue remain by the entrance.

At that point, Ward arrives, and Smith reportedly tells him, “he’s inside, no shirt.”

Ward goes into the store, pulls a handgun out of his right front pocket and shoots the man in the stomach, documents say. Ward tries to shoot him again, but his gun jams, so he leaves the store.

According to the report, it is at this point that the first responding officer, who we have learned is Officer Cristobal Magana, saw Ward leaving the store with a gun in his right hand and fired several shots, hitting Ward. Medical personnel arrived and pronounced Ward dead at the scene.

The man was taken to Sunrise Hospital for treatment.

WATCH | East Las Vegas reporter Adriana Gonzalez-Chavez was at the scene and heard from frequent shoppers after the deadly shooting:

Deadly shooting at a Las Vegas Walmart leaves shoppers shaken: 'It's scary'

We expect to learn more details surrounding this incident at a police briefing anticipated for Friday.