Deadly shooting at east Las Vegas Walmart leaves shoppers shaken: 'It's scary'

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Shoppers in east Las Vegas are still trying to process a deadly shooting that unfolded at a Walmart on Boulder Highway, leaving one man dead and another hospitalized in critical condition.

WATCH | East Las Vegas reporter Adriana Gonzalez-Chavez was at the scene and heard from frequent shoppers:

Deadly shooting at a Las Vegas Walmart leaves shoppers shaken: 'It's scary'

The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department said the suspected shooter was shot and killed by an officer after an altercation involving multiple people inside the store.

The incident happened at a Walmart many residents say they visit regularly, making the violence feel especially personal for the surrounding community.

“Honestly, it was scary because a lot of families live in the area,” said Ashley, who shops at the store weekly with her family. “I’m here all the time, so to hear something like this happened at our local Walmart is crazy. I never thought it would happen over here.”

When officers arrived at the scene, Metro Police Captain Brandon Oris said an officer heard what sounded like a gunshot coming from inside the business.

“Immediately followed by a suspect exiting the business holding a firearm that caused the officer to discharge his firearm, striking the suspect," Oris said.

WATCH | Las Vegas police captain shares initial details around the incident:

[FULL BRIEFING] Las Vegas police captain shares initial details in shooting that involved officer

Police say the two men involved in the shooting appeared to know each other, though investigators have not yet released details about what led to the confrontation.

The victim found shot inside the Walmart was taken to the hospital in critical condition.

For longtime shopper Ken Fregien, the incident highlights growing concerns about violence in everyday public spaces.

“It’s just a sobering thought,” Fregien said. “You come here to shop and you see something like this and you don’t expect it. Unfortunately, things like this happen, and hopefully nothing like this happens here again.”

Police said the investigation remains ongoing as detectives continue working to determine exactly what led up to the shooting. Officials also confirmed this marks the eighth officer-involved shooting in the Las Vegas valley so far this year.