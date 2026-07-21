Officer fatally shoots armed man outside Las Vegas Walmart after hearing gunshot, LVMPD says

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Authorities are investigating an officer involved in a shooting in the east valley Tuesday morning.

The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department confirmed it happened in the 5100 block of Boulder Highway, near Nellis Boulevard and across from Sam's Town.

WATCH the full police briefing here:

[FULL BRIEFING] Las Vegas police captain shares initial details in shooting that involved officer

The call came in around 6 a.m., according to LVMPD Capt. Brandon Oris, reporting a fight happening inside the Walmart store in the area.

When an officer arrived at the scene, he heard what he believed to be a gunshot inside the store. It was immediately followed by someone leaving the store with what appeared to be a gun in his hand, Oris said.

This caused the officer to fire his gun, hitting the suspect, police said. That suspect was taken into custody and provided medical attention, but was pronounced dead at the scene.

WATCH | Anyssa Bohanan has the latest on what we've learned this morning:

LIVE REPORT: Officer shoots armed man outside Walmart after hearing gunshot, LVMPD says

When officers entered the business, they found a man suffering from an apparent gunshot wound. He was taken to an area hospital, where he is in critical condition, according to Oris.

This marks the eighth officer-involved shooting for the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department in 2026.

Walmart officials provided Channel 13 with the following statement in response:

The safety of our associates and customers is a top priority. We’re grateful to first responders for their swift response and are working closely with law enforcement as they continue their investigation.

This is a developing story.