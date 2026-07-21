LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A judge on Tuesday postponed accepting a negotiated plea agreement for a Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department officer accused of abusing his authority during an encounter with a woman.

Specifically, he said he had concerns about the lack of specificity surrounding possible additional offenses referenced in the agreement.

WATCH the full court hearing here:

Judge delays plea approval for Las Vegas police officer accused of abusing authority

Manuel Ramangmou appeared before District Judge Eric Johnson after reaching a plea agreement with prosecutors. The plea agreement calls for Ramangmou to enter an Alford plea to one count of oppression under color of office, a gross misdemeanor.

The agreement also calls for prosecutors to recommend credit for time served, for Ramangmou to immediately resign from LVMPD, and for the state not to pursue what the agreement describes as "additional crimes discovered in his phone."

During Tuesday's hearing, however, Johnson questioned language in the plea agreement referring to "additional crimes discovered in his phone," expressing concern that it did not specify what those alleged offenses were.

Rather than accept the agreement Tuesday, Johnson scheduled a status check for August 18.

The victim, April, had been prepared to deliver a victim impact statement but did not address the court because the case was continued.

Ramangmou was charged following a May 9 encounter with April after responding to a call about someone sleeping in a vehicle in a parking lot near Sunset and Pecos roads. Prosecutors allege he used his authority as a uniformed police officer to prolong the encounter, turn off his body-worn camera, lead April away from surveillance cameras, request a hug, touch her inappropriately and search her vehicle.

WATCH: Police body camera footage reveals more from controversial encounter

WATCH: Body camera footage reveals more about controversial encounter

Outside court, April's attorney, Carl Arnold, said he was not surprised by the judge's concerns.

"That was a relief for my client, but nevertheless, we were concerned that he was just gonna walk away from this deal without any significant criminal consequences," he said.

Arnold said his client continues to deal with the emotional impact of the encounter.

"This was a very serious crime. My client was molested behind bushes by an officer. She's been in fear for her life the last two months when even a police car goes by."

When asked about the judge's concerns over the cellphone evidence, Arnold said he expected Judge Johnson to scrutinize the agreement.

"No, I wasn't surprised. I knew he would have problems going along with the state's deal,” Arnold said.

Arnold said the text messages themselves were not criminal but argued they demonstrate Ramangmou's alleged intent.

"More correctly, he didn't commit a crime in his text messages. What it shows was his intent. His intent was to have sex with my client. His intent wasn't to protect and serve her, it was to have sex with her,” Arnold said.