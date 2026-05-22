Las Vegas police officer charged with oppression under color of office

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department officer has been charged with oppression under color of office, according to court records.

Records show Manuel Ramangmou was arrested and made his initial appearance in Las Vegas Justice Court on Thursday. He was released after posting a $2,000 bond.

The Department of Justice defines oppression under color of office as "willfully deprive a person of a right or privilege protected by the Constitution or laws of the United States."

The exact details of the case against Ramangmou were not immediately available. Channel 13 has requested documents related to his arrest.

LVMPD told Channel 13 that Ramangmou is currently assigned to the Southeast Area Command. According to court records, his next scheduled court hearing is set for June 18.

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