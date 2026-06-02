Las Vegas police release new footage in case of officer accused of sexual misconduct

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Las Vegas police are releasing new footage of an encounter that led a woman to sue the officer who responded, claiming he unlawfully detained her, sexually assaulted her, and searched her van without a warrant.

Last month, we told you that Officer Manuel Ramangmou was arrested and charged with oppression under color of office.

This stems from an incident that happened on May 9. The woman, identified as April, says she was sleeping in her van, where she lives, in the parking lot of a business near Sunset and Pecos roads.

WATCH: Police body camera footage reveals more from controversial encounter

WATCH: Body camera footage reveals more about controversial encounter

An arrest report states a private security company contacted LVMPD for help getting April to leave the business parking lot, and Officer Ramangmou responded. Body camera footage from the encounter showed Ramangmou knocking on the door of April's van. Her attorney claims she was wearing only a sheer nightgown and underwear when she answered.

OFFICER RAMANGMOU: Is it just you?

APRIL: Yeah, It's just me. I thought you were security.

RAMANGMOU: No, you're fine. You mind just stepping in front of my vehicle? We'll just have a quick discussion.

Body camera footage shows Ramangmou asked April basic questions about living in her van and where she is planning to travel next.

RAMANGMOU: You're going to travel with it?

APRIL: Yeah, I'm going to Colorado in about a month...This just saves money. I can't afford $2,000 a month for rent."

On the video, April tells Ramangmou she's been parking at the business "for a little while" and didn't know it was a problem.

RAMANGMOU: Yeah, I guess they have, like, cameras, but I'm not seeing it.

APRIL: I didn't know they had a problem with me. I would have just left. That's all they had to do. Like I said, I thought you were security. I would have just moved on.

That's when the body camera footage ends, and the lawsuit alleges the inappropriate behavior began.



WATCH: Lawsuit alleges sexual battery by LVMPD officer arrested for abuse of power

Lawsuit alleges sexual battery by LVMPD officer arrested for abuse of power

As April approached her van to leave, the lawsuit alleges Ramangmou "began making repeated unsolicited comments about [her] physical appearance, telling her how pretty she was and how much he liked her" and asking for her phone number.

The lawsuit alleges Ramangmou asked April for a hug and led her into a patch of bushes, where he "began to sexually molest her by rubbing his hands down her sides, back and buttocks." The lawsuit alleged he asked April for a kiss, which she refused. When she turned to leave, the complaint alleged Ramangmou "demanded" to see the inside of her van.

In the lawsuit and in an interview with police, April claims she did what Ramangmou asked out of fear of defying an armed and uniformed police officer.

Investigators state Ramangmou initially lied about the encounter but admitted details after learning about the surveillance footage. He "agreed April may have felt like she had to give [him] a hug, and not free to leave..." the arrest report states. Ramangmou also acknowledged being taught in the police academy "that he should not interact with the public in such a manner, asking for hugs and kisses."

April's attorney, Carl Arnold of CEGA Law Group, previously told 13 Investigates he thinks Ramangmou's behavior indicates "that he was either in that area before, or that he was actively looking for cameras when he was making his decision to go ahead and try to have sex with my client."

WATCH: Attorney says LVMPD is 'dangerously lacking' in response to officer's alleged sexual assault

Attorney says LVMPD is 'dangerously lacking' in response to officer's alleged sexual assault

The lawsuit also claims LVMPD failed in its hiring process — noting alleged prior incidents of Ramangmou asking women for inappropriate contact at previous jobs. The arrest report states Ramangmou "recalled three instances where he asked for a hug" while employed at The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas and the Palms Casino Resort.

LVMPD told 13 Investigates that Ramangmou was originally hired in November 2023 and has been placed on suspension of police powers, with pay.

Court records show Ramangmou is due back in court on June 18.