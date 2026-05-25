Lawsuit alleges sexual battery, civil rights violations by LVMPD officer arrested for abuse of power

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — New details are emerging about a Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department officer accused of abusing his police powers.

A federal civil rights lawsuit outlines additional allegations against Officer Manuel Ramangmou, whose arrest we first told you about on Friday.

Darcy Spears breaks down the new information we've learned from the complaint:

Lawsuit alleges sexual battery by LVMPD officer arrested for abuse of power

The lawsuit, filed Friday and obtained by Channel 13 on Monday, was brought by a woman who alleges Ramangmou unlawfully detained her, sexually assaulted her, and searched her van without a warrant.

The allegations stem from an incident on May 9. The plaintiff claims she was sleeping in her van, where she lives, in the parking lot of a business near Sunset and Pecos roads. She was awoken at approximately 4 a.m. by Ramangmou knocking on her door.

According to the complaint, Ramangmou told her security had called to report someone sleeping in the parking lot, and took down her personal information, including her cell phone number.

As the plaintiff approached her van to leave, the complaint alleges Ramangmou "began making repeated unsolicited comments about [her] physical appearance, telling her how pretty she was and how much he liked her. He asked if he could text her because he wanted to see her."

The lawsuit alleges Ramangmou then "asked if he could have a hug" and directed the woman into an area out of sight from the business's security cameras, where he "began to sexually molest her by rubbing his hands down her sides, back and buttocks."

Ramangmou allegedly asked the woman, "Can I have a kiss too?" to which she responded, "I don't even know you!" and turned to leave, the complaint states. Ramangmou then allegedly "demanded to see the inside of [the plaintiff's] van."

"After the inspection [Ramangmou] resumed making comments about [the woman's] appearance, again stating how pretty she was and that he wanted to see her." The complaint alleges that the woman agreed Ramangmou could text her, "hoping he would let her leave."

The woman alleges she received three text messages from Ramangmou that day, including the following:



4:47 a.m.: "Hey...it's Manny"

6:09 a.m.: "Sorry if I scared you earlier LOL"

12:42 p.m.: "Hey, how are you"

"A woman alone at 4:00 a.m., in minimal clothing, facing an armed and uniformed police officer, would not have felt free to walk away, decline his requests, or refuse his directives," lawyers for the plaintiff argue in their complaint. They also allege Ramangmou's contact with the plaintiff "was pretextual," and that "no legitimate security call was ever placed."

The lawsuit seeks damages and policy changes, citing both federal and Nevada constitutional rights.

Ramangmou has not been criminally charged with sexual assault. As we reported Friday, he was charged with oppression under color of office and released from jail after posting bail.

Channel 13 has reached out to Ramangmou, LVMPD, and the plaintiff's attorney for comment. As of 4 p.m. Monday, we have not received a response.