Man pleads guilty to charges related to officer-involved shooting in North Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A man has pleaded guilty to several charges related to an officer-involved shooting in North Las Vegas earlier this year that prompted lockdowns at nearby schools.

Jallel Jenkins-Harris was in Clark County District Court on Monday, where he pleaded guilty to attempted robbery, resisting a public officer, discharging a weapon where a person might be endangered, and having a dangerous weapon on school property.

On May 14, officers were called to a Target near the 215 and N. 5th Street after someone saw a man, later identified as Jenkins-Harris, "concealing stolen merchandise inside of a backpack."

When officers arrived, Jenkins-Harris pulled a gun out of the backpack, pointed it at officers and ran away from the scene.

WATCH | Body camera footage shows police response to the incident:

Body camera footage shows police response to armed man on North Las Vegas high school campus

Police set up a perimeter and discovered Jenkins-Harris had entered several homes, breaking a sliding glass door at one home while clothing was discovered at another home.

The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department sent air support to help and located Jenkins-Harris near the softball and baseball fields at Legacy High School. Legacy and nearby Northeast Career Technical Academy were placed on lockdown while law enforcement responded.

When officers arrived at the scene, North Las Vegas police say Jenkins-Harris fired at them. That's when an officer returned fire, missing Jenkins-Harris.

Jenkins-Harris shot himself and was immediately given first aid. He was taken to the hospital and has since recovered from his injuries.

He is scheduled to be sentenced on Aug. 31.