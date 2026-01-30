Boulder City football coach arrested after investigation into lewd acts with minor children

BOULDER CITY (KTNV) — A 46-year-old who coached football at Boulder City High School has been arrested for lewdness and child abuse, the city's police department announced on Thursday.

A three-month investigation led to the arrest of Frank Mariani, officials stated in a news release.

The police department's investigation began in November based on "allegations made by several minors that one of the Boulder City High School Football coaches had committed lewd acts upon several minor children," officials stated.

On Dec. 31, the case was submitted to the Clark County District Attorney's Office for approval of a warrant to arrest Mariani. The arrest warrant was approved on Jan. 27, and Mariani was arrested the next day, according to police.

Mariani was booked into the Clark County Detention Center on three counts of lewdness with a child and seven felony counts of first-degree child abuse or neglect.

Additional details on the investigation were not immediately provided by local authorities. Channel 13 has requested additional documents and will update our reporting as we learn more.