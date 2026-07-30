Shooting near Craig, Decatur sends one person to hospital as LVMPD investigates

LAS VEGAS (KNTV) — One person has been taken to the hospital after a shooting early Thursday morning.
It happened in the 4500 block of Blue Royal Drive, near the intersection of Craig and Decatur, according to the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department.
Authorities said a fight broke out inside the home, during which someone was shot.
That person is being treated for non-life-threatening injuries, police said.
This is a developing report.
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