New Year's Eve crime spree in Las Vegas may have started the day before

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Authorities have released more information about a deadly crime spree that took place in Las Vegas on New Year's Eve, stating it may have started the day before.

New court documents show that the car Jesani Carter was spotted in has been linked to an armed robbery at the Wynn hotel-casino on Dec. 30.

RELATED: Woman shot, killed at Fashion Show Mall on NYE visiting from Hawaii

Police say he and Jordan Ruby then went to several parking lots on Dec. 31 trying to rob people.

Officers say the pair shot at 3 people in three different parking lots, killing two of them.

Both men are still in jail charged with murder.