Woman shot, killed at Fashion Show Mall on NYE visiting from Hawaii

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A woman shot and killed during an attempted robbery inside a parking garage at the Fashion Show Mall on New Year's Eve was visiting Las Vegas from Hawaii with her husband, according to officials.

The ABC station in Hawaii, KITV4, reports 66-year-old Clarice Yamaguchi of Waipahu was shot as criminals tried to steal her purse.

Her former colleagues say she recently retired to spend more time with her grandkids. They describe her as sweet, humble and just an amazing person.

The two suspects accused of killing her remain locked up. A judge denied bail for Jesani Carter, 20, and Jordan Ruby, 18, on Tuesday.

They are accused by police of killing another man at Palace Station while trying to rob him just a few hours later.

