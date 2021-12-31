Police: Woman shot in chest at Fashion Show Mall on Las Vegas Strip

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Las Vegas police are investigating a shooting on the Las Vegas Strip that they believe started as an attempted robbery.

According to authorities, a woman was shot in the chest around 1:30 p.m. at the Fashion Show Mall.

Homicide detectives are investigating.

No other details were immediately available.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

********************

WATCH: Click here to watch 13 Action News

Get more news on the KTNV Facebook and Twitter pages

SUBSCRIBE to get breaking news emails delivered to your inbox

Watch KTNV news and livestreams on Roku and Apple TV

