Police investigate shooting at bowling alley inside Meadows Mall

Jason Harvey, 13 Action News
Police presence at the Meadows Mall on Dec. 31, 2021. (Jason Harvey, 13 Action News)
Posted at 4:56 PM, Dec 31, 2021
and last updated 2021-12-31 20:46:08-05

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Las Vegas police are investigating a shooting inside Round1 at the Meadows Mall.

Officers responded to reports of the shooting at the bowling alley and arcade around 3 p.m. on Dec. 31 and found two people suffering from gunshot wounds.

They were transported to a nearby hospital and are alive, though the police did not specify their condition.

The shooter remains outstanding.

Authorities say the incident was contained to Round1 and the other businesses inside the mall are open at this time, though Round1 will remain closed as the investigation continues.

