KTNV Livestream
Live newscast schedule
  • Mon-Fri 4am-7am
  • Mon-Fri  9am-10am The Morning Blend
  • Mon-Fri 11am-12pm
  • Mon-Fri 3pm-4pm
  • Mon-Fri 5pm-5:30pm
  • Mon-Fri 6pm-7pm
  • Mon-Sun 11pm-11:30pm
  • Sat-Sun 5am-7am
  • Sat-Sun 8am-9am
  • Sat-Sun 5pm-5:30pm
  • Sat-Sun 6pm-7pm