2 men accused of crime spree on New Year's Eve face Las Vegas judge

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Two men facing murder charges in connection to a crime spree on New Year’s Eve appeared in court on Tuesday.

Jesani Carter, 20, and Jordan Ruby, 18, faced a Las Vegas judge for the first time after the two were arrested for several robberies and shootings around town at the end of 2021.

Carter and Ruby both did not have an attorney with them in court and the judge continued the case until Jan. 10 with the men remaining behind bars without bail.

The two were booked into the Clark County Detention Center over the weekend after several shootings and attempted robberies in local parking garages.

The incidents included one at the Fashion Show Mall where a woman was killed, another where an employee was shot at on Las Vegas Boulevard and where a person was shot and killed inside the parking garage at the Palace Station hotel-casino.

The Jan. 10 court date is scheduled for a bail hearing.