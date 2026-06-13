LVMPD: Woman shot in face, suspect taken into custody

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department (LVMPD) has shared information with us regarding a shooting that happened around 6:24 p.m. on Friday.

According to Metro, a shooting was reported in the 3900 block of Paradise Road.

Upon their arrival, officers found a woman that had sustained a gunshot wound to her face. She was hospitalized with non-life-threatening injuries.

Police located the suspect and took them into custody.

This investigation is still ongoing.