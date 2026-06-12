Argument between coworkers leads to fatal shooting in downtown Las Vegas, police say

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Police are investigating a fatal shooting in downtown Las Vegas Friday morning.
It happened around 6 a.m. in the 400 block of N 7th Street, near Las Vegas Boulevard and I-11, according to the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department.
According to Homicide Lt. Robert Price, LVMPD Dispatch received a 911 call from the suspect saying he had just shot his coworker.
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When officers arrived, they found a man inside a business suffering from a gunshot wound. He was ultimately pronounced dead at the scene.
Price said it appears the two were maintenance workers for the city of Las Vegas who had been in an ongoing dispute. That morning, an argument ensued, and one person pulled out a gun and shot the other.
The suspect stayed at the scene and was taken into custody without incident.
This is an ongoing investigation.
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