Las Vegas police: Woman killed by husband after trying to leave with children

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A Las Vegas man was arrested early Tuesday morning in connection with the death of his wife.

Investigators said this happened at the couple's home off of Valley View Boulevard and Sahara Avenue.

First responders received a call from a man around 3 a.m. who told 911 dispatchers that his wife was injured and needed assistance.

Medical staff found the woman dead and grew suspicious, so they asked police to respond.

WATCH | Lt. Robert Price shares initial details of the investigation:

LVMPD: Man kills wife who was trying to leave him

According to police, the man told officers that he and his wife got into an argument earlier that night and "something bad had happened." The husband, who has been identified as Roelmer Sanchez-Garrido, was taken into custody and officers began investigating the death as a homicide.

During the course of their investigation, police learned Sanchez-Garrido's wife was trying to leave him and take their children with her. After some arguing, investigators believe things got physical, and it resulted in her death.

Police say at least one child was inside the home when this happened, and they were taken into child protective services.

The wife's cause of death and identity have not been released, as of Tuesday afternoon. Typically, next of kin have to be notified before that information is released.

Sanchez-Garrido is in custody at the Clark County Detention Center on one count of open murder. Jail records show he is set to make his initial court appearance on Wednesday morning.

Anyone with any information about this incident is urged to contact the LVMPD Homicide Section by phone at 702-828-3521, or by email at homicide@lvmpd.com. To remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers by phone at 702-385-5555, or online at www.crimestoppersofnv.com.