North Las Vegas elementary school employee arrested for battery, child abuse

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — An elementary school employee with the Clark County School District is jailed on suspicion of battery and child abuse, the district announced.

District officials say the arrest stems from an investigation that began on Monday, April 27.

CCSD's police department arrested 65-year-old Lisa Harris, a specialized programs teacher assistant at Dr. Claude G. Perkins Elementary School.

Officials note Harris has been employed by the district since 2000. She has been placed on unpaid leave.

As of this report, no additional details about the arrest had been publicly released.