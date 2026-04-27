Report: Suspect exited a tunnel wearing a tactical vest before foot chase and shooting

LAS VEGA (KTNV) — New details have emerged about the traffic stop that led to the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department's fifth officer-involved shooting of 2026.

The suspect, 43-year-old Mitchell Nettles, faces multiple charges, including assault on a protected person with a deadly weapon, carrying a concealed weapon without a permit, resisting a public officer, and trespassing.

Watch the initial briefing from LVMPD here:

Person stop ends in officer-involved shooting near Harmon Avenue, Arville Street

The Initial Stop

According to an arrest declaration recently obtained by Channel 13, Officer Alex Pena was patrolling Arville Street around 3:20 a.m. when he observed a white man wearing a tactical vest exiting tunnels in a wash area marked with "No Trespassing" signs. Pena also saw the man cross Arville Street from east to west outside of a designated crosswalk.

Concerned by the sight of someone in tactical gear with a flashlight leaving the restricted area at that hour, Pena initiated a stop.

The Encounter

When approached, Nettles claimed to work for LVMPD's Internal Affairs division and told Pena to check with his sergeant and "check the logs," asserting that no one was authorized to approach him.

Pena attempted to identify Nettles, who refused to cooperate and kept moving around. Due to his non-compliance and refusal to provide identification, Pena moved to handcuff him.

The Chase and Shooting

Nettles shouted "Back up! Back up!" and fled north on Arville Street, prompting a foot chase. During the pursuit, Nettles reached into his waistband and pulled out what appeared to be a gun, pointing it at Pena.

Fearing for his safety, Pena fired his weapon. Nettles dropped the object and continued running, turning west onto Harmon Avenue.

Concerned that Nettles might have another weapon and could access The Orleans Hotel and Casino, Pena fired a second shot, striking Nettles in the left inner thigh. Despite being wounded, Nettles got up and continued fleeing.

The Arrest

Additional officers responded as Nettles ran down a private drive leading to The Orleans parking lot. During the pursuit, an officer fired four bean bag rounds from a less-lethal shotgun, with one striking Nettles in the back/right shoulder area.

Nettles continued running between The Orleans Arena and parking garage before officers surrounded and arrested him. During the incident, he dropped a black bag and his tactical vest in the casino parking lot.

Aftermath

Nettles was transported to University Medical Center for treatment. When detectives attempted to interview him, he declined to speak.

Authorities recovered the weapon Nettles had brandished, determining it to be a pneumatic gun rather than a traditional firearm.