Suspect in six-hour standoff with police has a history of mental health issues, says report

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — New details have emerged about the suspect in last week's multi-hour police standoff in downtown Las Vegas.

George Barrios, 39, faces charges including four counts of assault with a deadly weapon against a protected person, resisting a public officer with a firearm, illegal gun possession by a prohibited person, and destruction of property.

Documents recently obtained by Channel 13 reveal that multiple neighbors witnessed Barrios experiencing what appeared to be a mental health crisis.

Witnesses reported him pounding on doors, jiggling doorknobs, and repeatedly claiming to be Jesus Christ. One neighbor saw him throw her glass vase from a fourth-floor balcony, shattering it below.

The Incident Unfolds

Police responded to an apartment complex in the 200 block of North 11th Street and went to Barrios's fourth-floor unit. According to the arrest report, officers learned that Barrios has schizophrenia and that a friend of his had overdosed the day before.

When officers knocked, Barrios answered shirtless and spoke incoherently, continuing to claim he was Jesus Christ while expressing a desire for police to shoot him. He repeatedly went in and out of his apartment despite officers' commands. At one point, he reappeared wearing a black sweatshirt.

The Confrontation

All officers on scene reported that Barrios then reached into his waistband, pulled out a black handgun, and pointed it directly at them. Fearing for their lives due to his erratic behavior and threatening statements, officers believed he was about to fire.

Officer Daniel Abraham discharged his weapon twice. Barrios retreated into his apartment, locked the door, and refused to exit, prompting police to declare a barricade situation.

WATCH the full briefing from police on the incident here:

Police share details in shooting, six-hour standoff in downtown Las Vegas

Resolution and Arrest

SWAT teams responded and, using K9 units and non-lethal weapons, took Barrios into custody around 10:30 p.m. A background check revealed he's a convicted felon from California, making his gun possession illegal.

Aftermath

Barrios was hospitalized at UMC for injuries including canine bites to his right forearm and left hand, plus injuries to his right rib area from non-lethal weapons.

During his post-Miranda interview, Barrios gave contradictory statements. He claimed to have been sleeping and didn't understand why his door was damaged. While initially admitting to gun ownership, he later denied ever having a weapon. He also claimed the police dog attacked him unprovoked and insisted he was sober during the incident.