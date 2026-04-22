Suspect arrested after standoff, officer-involved shooting in downtown Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department says a suspect is in custody after a shooting that involved officers on Tuesday afternoon.

Police tell us this happened just before 5 p.m. in the 200 block of North 11th Street, near Ogden Avenue. That's about a block from Fremont Street, near Fergusons Downtown.

Police said the suspect had barricaded inside an apartment in the area, prompting SWAT and crisis negotiators to be called in.

As of 10:25 p.m., the suspect was in custody.

🔴 WATCH LIVE 🔴 We've been told to expect a media briefing from LVMPD at 11 p.m.

Happening now

Police are still asking the public to avoid the area "due to a large police presence."

The scene appears to span several blocks, from at least 7th Street to Maryland Parkway along Stewart and Ogden avenues.

We spoke to residents who say they were evacuated from their apartment homes.

“I was on the phone with my mom and yeah they came around and like knocked on everyone’s door and just told us to come out. We heard some riff raff and then yeah they just told us to evacuate." said resident, Asia Cyprien.

“I don’t really know anything. Just like what I saw when I left. They haven’t really told us anything,” said resident, George Redhead.

Here's a look at part of the sprawling crime scene in downtown Las Vegas:

[RAW VIDEO] Police investigate shooting involving officers in downtown Las Vegas

We'll update this reporting as we learn more.