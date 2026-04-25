High-speed car chase ends with collision near Boulder Station Hotel and Casino

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Earlier this afternoon, Channel 13 received several calls from viewers inquiring about an incident near Boulder Station Hotel and Casino along Lamb Boulevard.
We reached out to the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department (LVMPD) to get them answers.
According to LVMPD, a man driving a car that matched the description of a suspect in a domestic dispute earlier was seen near Sandhill Road and La Brea Court.
Metro said that as they went to conduct a traffic stop, the car took off at a high rate of speed. Officers then pursued that car until it collided in the 4100 block of Boulder Highway.
The suspect was later taken into custody after a brief foot pursuit.
No officers were injured. One person was hospitalized with non-life-threatening injuries after being involved in the collision.
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