North Las Vegas woman pleads for help finding senior dog stolen from her front yard earlier this week

NORTH LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A North Las Vegas woman is asking for the public's help after someone took her dog from her front yard earlier this week.

The incident happened near Lake Mead Boulevard and Civic Center Drive. Mariana Ortega Dominguez said she let her dog, Candy, outside, and less than a minute later, she was gone.

WATCH | The moment Candy was taken outside Ortega Dominguez's home

North Las Vegas woman pleads for help finding her stolen senior dog (credit: Mariana Ortega Dominguez)

Candy is about 10 to 12 years old, has no teeth, and requires a special diet, making the situation even more urgent.

"I just want her back. I don't care about anything else. Every single day that I've woken up, I always think—what if they come knock on my door and are like, 'Here.' I would be so happy. I would just thank them," Ortega Dominguez said.

Security cameras caught the incident on video, but police said the footage does not show a license plate or a suspect's face, leaving them with no clear leads.

Mariana Ortega Dominguez

Ortega Dominguez has been posting flyers and sharing on social media, hoping someone recognizes Candy.

Anyone with information or who believes they have seen the dog is asked to contact her directly at princess.mariana13@gmail.com.

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