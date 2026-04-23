Bicyclist taken to hospital after east Las Vegas hit-and-run, says LVMPD

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Police are searching for the driver involved in a Thursday morning hit-and-run that has sent a bicyclist to the hospital.

It happened around 7:30 a.m. in the 3200 block of E St. Louis Avenue, in the area of Fremont Street just north of Sahara, according to the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department.

Police said the bicyclist was taken to a nearby hospital with unknown injuries and that the driver fled the scene.

This is an ongoing investigation.