Substitute teacher was drinking Mike's Hard Lemonade while on school grounds, arrest report shows

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — We're learning new details surrounding the arrest of a substitute teacher at a Clark County school that happened earlier this month.

Kimberly Ortega, 44, was arrested on a charge of obstruction by the Clark County School District Police Department.

We previously told you about the arrest when it first happened on April 2 at Dr. Charles I. West Preparatory Academy.

Channel 13 obtained Ortega's arrest report, which detailed that officers were responding to a disturbance.

When officers arrived, they found Ortega, who reportedly appeared to be under the influence.

Authorities said Ortega was slurring her words, smelled of alcohol, and was stumbling when she tried to walk.

Police asked for Ortega's car keys to prevent her from trying to drive away from school while possibly under the influence.

At one point, Ortega said she had Mike's Hard Lemonade in her cup that she had been drinking from on school grounds, according to the arrest report.

"We opened and smelled the contents of her cup, and it had a strong odor of alcohol," the arrest report stated. "The contents were disposed of."

At one point, Ortega became uncooperative, and a struggle ensued, leading to Ortega being placed in handcuffs.

CCSDPD said that Ortega had served as a substitute teacher since October, 2025. Police shared that she was removed from the substitute pool at CCSD and will not be eligible to substitute in the district.