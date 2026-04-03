CCSDPD: Substitute teacher arrested following investigation obstruction charges

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The Clark County School District Police Department (CCSDPD) has shared information regarding the arrest of a substitute teacher at Dr. Charles I. West Preparatory Academy today.
According to CCSDPD, 44-year-old Kimberly Ortega was booked into jail "on charges related to obstruction of an investigation."
The investigation centered around a verbal altercation that occurred on Thursday. Officials said that impairment is suspected at this time.
CCSDPD said that Ortega had served as a substitute teacher since October, 2025. Police shared that she was removed from the substitute pool at CCSD, and will not be eligible to substitute in the district.
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