CCSDPD: Substitute teacher arrested following investigation obstruction charges

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The Clark County School District Police Department (CCSDPD) has shared information regarding the arrest of a substitute teacher at Dr. Charles I. West Preparatory Academy today.

According to CCSDPD, 44-year-old Kimberly Ortega was booked into jail "on charges related to obstruction of an investigation."

The investigation centered around a verbal altercation that occurred on Thursday. Officials said that impairment is suspected at this time.

CCSDPD said that Ortega had served as a substitute teacher since October, 2025. Police shared that she was removed from the substitute pool at CCSD, and will not be eligible to substitute in the district.