Teen accused of stabbing horses in Las Vegas to be held without bail, judge orders

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A teenage girl accused of stabbing multiple horses at a Las Vegas barrel racing competition on Saturday will remain in custody without bail.

Channel 13 was in juvenile court on Thursday morning for the hearing. A local judge said she believed the girl was a public safety risk and ordered her to remain in custody.

Earlier this week, Clark County District Attorney Steve Wolfson announced his office would seek to have the 17-year-old tried as an adult.

The judge did not consider that motion in Thursday's court hearing but is expected to rule on that matter when the teen returns to court for a scheduled hearing on July 8.

The girl faces 12 charges of animal cruelty involving horses, along with three counts of destruction of property.

Because she is not being tried as an adult and has not been publicly named by local authorities, Channel 13 has chosen not to name the teenage suspect at this time.