DA recommends teen suspect accused of stabbing three horses be tried as adult

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The teenage suspect facing multiple felony charges after three horses were intentionally injured over the weekend should be tried as an adult, according to a recommendation from the District Attorney's Office.

"These allegations involved deliberate acts of extreme cruelty against defenseless animals and have had a significant impact on the victims, the owners, and the broader equestrian community," said Clark County District Attorney Steve Wolfson. "Animal abuse cases are taken extremely seriously by our office. Nevada law allows certain juvenile offenders to be prosecuted as adults when warranted by the seriousness of the conduct. We believe this case meets that standard."

It happened at South Point Equestrian Center on Saturday, according to the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department.

According to police, officers responded around 2 a.m. Saturday to reports of an injured horse inside the barn area during the National Barrel Horse Association Super Show.

When officers arrived, investigators say they discovered three horses had been intentionally injured with what police described as a sharp object.

Police say detectives later identified a teenage girl as a possible suspect, claiming she had access to the barn area and may have used a knife to injure the horses. The teen was later located at a nearby hotel and taken into custody. The 17-year-old now faces 12 counts of animal cruelty involving horses, along with three felony counts of destruction of property.

It's an incident that has rocked the barrel racing community stunned.

WATCH | Southwest Las Vegas reporter Shakeria Hawkins hears from the Clark County Barrel Association after the incident:

Las Vegas horse stabbings leave barrel racing community stunned: 'I was in pure shock'

The National Barrel Horse Association released a statement saying the individual involved was removed from the event and turned over to authorities.

South Point also confirmed the incident, saying the safety and well-being of guests, participants and equine athletes remains a top priority.

Now, the case must go before a juvenile court judge to determine if the case will be moved to adult court.