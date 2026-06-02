SOUTHWEST LAS VEGAS — A teenage girl is facing multiple felony charges after Las Vegas Metro police say three horses were intentionally injured during a major barrel racing event at the South Point Equestrian Center.

WATCH | Southwest Las Vegas reporter Shakeria Hawkins hears from the Clark County Barrel Association after the incident:

Las Vegas horse stabbings leave barrel racing community stunned: 'I was in pure shock'

According to police, officers responded around 2 a.m. Saturday to reports of an injured horse inside the barn area during the National Barrel Horse Association Super Show.

When officers arrived, investigators say they discovered three horses had been intentionally injured with what police described as a sharp object.

Police say detectives later identified a teenage girl as a possible suspect, claiming she had access to the barn area and may have used a knife to injure the horses. The teen was later located at a nearby hotel and taken into custody without incident before being booked into Clark County Juvenile Hall.

The suspect now faces 12 counts of animal cruelty involving horses, along with three felony counts of destruction of property.

Channel 13 learned the horses' injuries are not considered life-threatening, but officials say the injuries prevented the horses from competing.

The incident has left many in the barrel racing community stunned.

“My initial thought, because I do know the young lady, I was in pure shock and disbelief,” said Tilly Jenski, president of the Clark County Barrel Racing Association.

Jenski says the event had brought riders from across the country to Las Vegas before the shocking incident unfolded overnight.

“My first question: are you sure? Is there a video? Are we 100% sure? This doesn’t seem like it’s real,” Jenski said.

Jenski, who competed against the suspect during the event, says many riders viewed the barn area as a safe space for competitors and their horses.

“As competitors, we all have access to the barn area,” Jenski said.

She also told Channel 13 the suspect messaged her just hours before the incident happened.

“She messaged me my run and sent me a video. I competed at 9 a.m. and she had sent me the text at 1 a.m. I saw it the next morning and my phone was already ringing,” Jenski said.

The National Barrel Horse Association released a statement saying the individual involved was removed from the event and turned over to authorities.

South Point also confirmed the incident, saying the safety and well-being of guests, participants and equine athletes remains a top priority.

Jenski says the incident has left many in the tight-knit horse community heartbroken.

“As a community, not just here locally but across the country, we need to hold this young lady accountable,” Jenski said.

Las Vegas Metro police say the investigation remains active. Anyone with information is urged to contact the LVMPD Animal Cruelty Detail or Crime Stoppers.