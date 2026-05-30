Police arrest teen for injuring 3 horses with 'sharp object' at equestrian event

UPDATE

The Las Vegas Police Department (LVMPD) has announced an arrest made in connection to this incident.

According to police, officers were notified around 2:07 a.m. on Saturday about an injured horse at the 9700 block of South Las Vegas Boulevard.

Upon their arr, they found that three horses "had been intentionally injured with a sharp object."

LVMPD notified the Animal Cruelty Section, and detectives determined that a teenage girl was involved as a possible suspect.

Metro said she had access to the barn area, and "may have used a knife to inflict multiple injuries to the horses."

Channel 13 learned that while the injuries the horses sustained are not life-threatening, they will likely prevent them from competing in the event.

The suspect was found in a nearby hotel and taken into custody without incident before being transferred to Clark County Juvenile Hall. Police said she was booked for the following:



12 counts of willful/malicious/kill/maim/torture animal (horse)

Three counts of felony malicious destruction of private property over $5K

Anyone with any information about this incident is urged to contact the LVMPD Animal Cruelty Detail by phone at 702-828-3364. To remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers by phone at 702-385- 5555, or on the internet at www.crimestoppersofnv.com.

ORIGINAL STORY

On Saturday, Channel 13 reached out to officials after hearing reports online of multiple horses being stabbed at the 2026 National Barrel Horse Association (NBHA) event at the South Point Hotel, Casino & Spa.

Later in the day, NBHA posted a statement to social media addressing the allegations, which involved "the mistreatement of a limited number of equine athletes by an event competitor."

According to NBHA's post, the individual involved in this incident was "removed and placed in the care of authorities."

Channel 13 reached out to the South Point Hotel, Casino & Spa to learn more. They confirmed with us that an incident did take place, and that all involved horses are safe.

You can read their full statement below.