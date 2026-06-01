One person dead after early morning shooting, Las Vegas Metro investigating

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Authorities are investigating a shooting that occurred overnight.
It happened just after 4 a.m. in the 4100 block of S Maryland Parkway, near Flamingo Road, according to the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department.
Police received reports of gunshots and found a victim suffering from gunshot wounds. The victim has been confirmed dead, and police said a possible suspect has been detained.
Channel 13 has learned a press briefing is expected later this morning.
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