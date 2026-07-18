LVMPD investigates fatal shooting near Hollywood Regional Park

UPDATE | 11:45 a.m.

We're learning new details from Metro about a fatal shooting that happened in the 1500 block of South Hollywood Boulevard.

At a media briefing this morning, LVMPD's Lieutenant Monique Rodriguez told us that a call for service came in around 5:18 a.m. reporting a man found unresponsive on the ground.

Officers responded and found a Hispanic male in his 20s with an apparent gunshot wound.

KTNV

According to LVMPD, people in the area had already found the man and were performing CPR on him before officials provided medical aid. The man was later pronounced dead at the scene.

"We don't think it was a random act of violence," Lieutenant Rodriguez shared.

Metro believes that because the park is a known hangout spot, the victim may have been meeting up with people in the area before the shooting occurred.

No witnesses have been identified at present, but detectives are still on scene canvassing the area.

Anyone with information about this incident is encouraged to contact LVMPD's Homicide Unit. To remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers of Nevada.

ORIGINAL STORY

On Saturday morning, the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department (LVMPD) shared that a fatal shooting near Hollywood Regional Park was under investigation.

According to LVMPD, it happened in the 1500 block of South Hollywood Boulevard.

Though details are limited at this time, Channel 13 will be attending a media briefing held by police later this morning.

We will provide updates as they become available to us. This is a developing story.