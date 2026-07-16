LVMPD: ICE agents attempted to detain man seen in viral Harry Reid Airport video

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department says Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agents attempted to detain an elderly man seen in a viral video at Harry Reid International Airport before walking away from the arrest.

The video, which has circulated widely on social media, appears to show an elderly Asian man being restrained and handcuffed by two individuals while bystanders question what is happening. At one point, a TSA employee is heard telling members of the public that the two individuals are law enforcement. The video does not show what led up to the encounter.

LVMPD provided the following statement:

“On July 13, 2026, at 6:03 p.m., LVMPD Airport officers were notified of a disturbance in Terminal 3 at Harry Reid International Airport. Upon arrival, officers observed an elderly male with a handcuff attached to one arm. During the investigation, our officers learned Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agents had attempted to detain the individual but walked away from the arrest. At the time, LVMPD officers conducted a records check and found no outstanding warrants on the individual. They removed the handcuff from his wrist and notified ICE."

The department's statement answers some of the questions raised by the video but leaves others unresolved, including why ICE agents attempted to detain the man and why they left before the detention was completed.

Channel 13 has reached out to ICE, the Transportation Security Administration and Harry Reid International Airport for additional information, including why the man was detained, what led to the encounter and whether the agencies are reviewing the incident.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.