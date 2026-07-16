One driver arrested in overnight fatal hit-and-run, LVMPD searching for second suspect

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Police are investigating after an overnight crash left one person dead.

It happened at 1:21 a.m. in the area of West Flamingo and South El Capitan Way, just east of the 215 intersection, according to the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department.

Here's a look at the scene as police investigate:

One person dead after overnight hit-and-run on Flamingo, El Capitan

Police said a BMW X4 was heading west on Flamingo at the same time a pedestrian was crawling north across the roadway in a marked crosswalk against the pedestrian signal.

The front left of the BMW hit the pedestrian and continued on. Shortly after the initial crash, a second dark-colored SUV came to the intersection and ran over the pedestrian lying in the roadway.

This second SUV also failed to stay at the scene and continued west on Flamingo. The 63-year-old pedestrian was pronounced dead at the scene, marking the 62nd traffic-related fatality in LVMPD's jurisdiction for 2026.

The BMW driver was later located and identified as 35-year-old Tomas Espino. Espino was arrested on hit-and-run-related charges.

Authorities are still searching for the second SUV involved and its driver.

Anyone with information is urged to call the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department Collision Investigation Section at (702)828-3595 or (702)828-3060.

To remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at (702)385-5555 or visit www.CrimeStoppersOfNV.com.