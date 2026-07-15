LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A driver has been arrested after reportedly crashing into a university police vehicle.
It happened just after 5 a.m. near the intersection of Flamingo and Cambridge, according to the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department.
Police said a citizen vehicle crashed into a University of Nevada Las Vegas Police Department vehicle, and that driver was arrested on DUI-related charges.
Police told us no significant injuries were reported.
Here's video of the police response:
Driver arrested for DUI after crashing into UNLVPD vehicle, police say
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Driver arrested for DUI after crashing into UNLVPD vehicle, police sayIt happened just after 5 a.m. near the intersection of Flamingo and Cambridge, according to the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department.
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