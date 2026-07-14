Local father charged after intentionally crashing car with 3-year-old inside, arrest report says

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A man is facing charges of child endangerment and attempted murder after he reportedly tried to kill himself in front of his three-year-old son.

Jesus Gonzalez reportedly drove his car into a tree at Centennial Center Boulevard near Azure Drive on Friday, July 10, all the while with his three-year-old son in the backseat.

Witnesses told the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department that he was driving erratically and did not attempt to brake ahead of the crash, according to an arrest report recently obtained by Channel 13.

When authorities responded to the crash, Gonzalez was uncooperative and began to walk away from officers holding a can of Truly in his hand, according to the arrest report. He was reportedly arrested on a DUI charge at this time.

While medical staff and firefighters were on the scene to render aid, Gonzalez said he crashed his vehicle on purpose and was trying to kill himself, according to the report.

Gonzalez and his son were taken to University Medical Center for treatment. The three-year-old was hospitalized with injuries including car seat harness burns, scrapes, and bruises, police said.

When police spoke to Gonzalez's partner and the mother of the child, she reportedly said he had been vocalizing suicidal ideation in the weeks before the incident, but that she didn't know how serious his mental health issues were. Gonzalez also confirmed that he had told his wife about his thoughts.

Child Protective Services has enacted a present danger plan to protect the three-year-old and his sister from further harm.