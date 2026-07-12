Man arrives at hospital after reported shooting at apartment complex on Desert Inn Road, police say

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A man arrived at a local hospital with a gunshot wound to the shoulder Sunday afternoon after a reported shooting in an apartment complex parking lot, according to the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department.
According to police, the victim told responding officers that an unknown person shot him while he was in the parking lot in the 300 block of East Desert Inn Road, east of the Las Vegas Strip. The man arrived at the hospital around 1:15 p.m.
Police said officers are at the scene investigating, but no road closures are in effect as a result of the incident.
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