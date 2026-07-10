Police searching for suspects after man apparently beaten to death east of Las Vegas Strip

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A fight early Thursday morning has led to one person dead and two suspects on the run, according to authorities.

It happened around 6:19 a.m. in the 900 block of East Sahara Avenue, near Baker Park, according to the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department.

Police were responding to a call of an unresponsive man who had just been in a fight at the above location.

When they arrived, they found the man lying on the ground. He was taken to a local hospital, where he was pronounced dead, authorities said.

Detectives learned the victim and a friend were waiting in line for a business in the area to open. A man approached the friend and started yelling at her, causing the victim to step in, police said.

The man then hit him in the face, authorities said, causing him to fall to the ground. A second man jumped in and the two reportedly beat the victim until the crowd could stop them.

Both suspects ran away before officers arrived.

Anyone with any information about this incident is urged to contact the LVMPD Homicide Section by phone at 702-828-3521, or by email at homicide@lvmpd.com.

To remain anonymous, contact Crime

Stoppers by phone at 702-385-5555, or on the internet at www.crimestoppersofnv.com.