Local National Weather Sports Shop Scripps Watch Now
2  WX Alerts
Local NewsCrime

Actions

Body cam video shows discovery of mother, toddler fatally shot in south valley

New body cam video in Ziaire Ham case
KTNV/LVMPD
New body cam video in Ziaire Ham case
Posted

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — New body camera video shows the moments police discovered a woman and a one-year-old girl suffering from gunshot wounds in the south valley.

Danijha Robinson and baby Nhalani Hiner later died in the hospital.

Body cam video shows discovery of mother, toddler fatally shot in south valley

22-year-old Ziaire Ham is accused of gunning them down then fleeing the scene. Nearly a day after the shooting, police in Utah arrested him.

His attorney claims he suffered paranoid delusions before and during the shooting.

He's due back in court on Sept. 23.

Ziare Ham in Las Vegas court after arrested in Utah

Crime

Trial date set for suspect accused of fatally shooting woman and toddler

KTNV Staff
Ziare Ham in Las Vegas court after arrested in Utah

Crime

Suspect in fatal shooting of woman and toddler faces charges in Las Vegas

KTNV Staff
NEW 911 CALLS

Local News

New 911 calls detail the moments that followed deadly south valley shooting

Jhovani Carrillo
Suspect in double homicide

Local News

Suspect in double homicide feared gang members were following him

Stephanie Aceves
Double homicide suspect

Local News

Police: Suspect in killing of woman and toddler confesses to double homicide

Stephanie Aceves
Double homicide Starr Ave

Crime

Police investigate fatal shooting of woman, toddler in south Las Vegas Valley

Alyssa Roberts

Report a typo

Contact Us

Here's How to Keep KTNV on DIRECTV