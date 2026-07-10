LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — New body camera video shows the moments police discovered a woman and a one-year-old girl suffering from gunshot wounds in the south valley.

Danijha Robinson and baby Nhalani Hiner later died in the hospital.

Body cam video shows discovery of mother, toddler fatally shot in south valley

22-year-old Ziaire Ham is accused of gunning them down then fleeing the scene. Nearly a day after the shooting, police in Utah arrested him.

His attorney claims he suffered paranoid delusions before and during the shooting.

He's due back in court on Sept. 23.