Trial date set for suspect accused of fatally shooting woman and toddler

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — We've learned when the suspect of a double homicide is set to go before a jury on his charges.
According to court records, Ziaire Ham's jury trial will begin on Dec. 7, 2026.
Ham is accused of shooting and killing a 20-year-old woman and a 1-year-old in a south valley neighborhood on Monday, March 2.
Police say 20-year-old Danaijha Robinson and 1-year-old Nhalani Hiner were parked just off Dean Martin Drive, waiting for friends they were traveling with who had been pulled over by officers about a block away.
WATCH | New 911 calls detail the moments that followed deadly south valley shooting:
According to court documents, Nhalani's mother asked Robinson to stay in the car with the baby while she and another woman went to help their friend.
Nearly an hour after the women parked, police say Ham pulled into the neighborhood, waited in his car for a few minutes, then walked up to the victims' car, tried to open it and opened fire.
Police say Ham drove off after the shooting. Moments later, Nahlani's mother found the baby wrapped in Robinson's arms — both fighting for their lives. They died at the hospital.
Nearly a day after the shooting, police in Utah arrested Ham following a short police chase on two counts of open murder with a deadly weapon and shooting into an occupied structure/vehicle.
Ham entered a not guilty plea in court on June 11, and a bail hearing is set for July 8.
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Las Vegas man arrested for wife's 2006 death dies ahead of court appearanceWe're learning the Las Vegas man accused of killing his wife 20 years ago has died before his first appearance in court David Vander Meer, 49, was arrested on Monday for murder and insurance fraud charges for the death of Bernadette Vander Meer. She died after falling from Angels Landing in Zion National Park in August 2006. During court Thursday morning, it was confirmed that the defendant was deceased.
FULL COURT HEARING: Las Vegas man arrested for wife's 2006 death dies ahead of court appearance, attorney saysDavid Vander Meer was facing murder and insurance fraud charges for the death of Bernadette Vander Meer. She died after falling from Angels Landing in Zion National Park in August 2006.
Judge: Man arrested for wife's 2006 death dies ahead of court appearanceDavid Vander Meer was facing murder and insurance fraud charges for the death of Bernadette Vander Meer. She died after falling from Angels Landing in Zion National Park in August 2006.
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