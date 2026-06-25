Trial date set for suspect accused of fatally shooting woman and toddler

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — We've learned when the suspect of a double homicide is set to go before a jury on his charges.

According to court records, Ziaire Ham's jury trial will begin on Dec. 7, 2026.

Ham is accused of shooting and killing a 20-year-old woman and a 1-year-old in a south valley neighborhood on Monday, March 2.

Police say 20-year-old Danaijha Robinson and 1-year-old Nhalani Hiner were parked just off Dean Martin Drive, waiting for friends they were traveling with who had been pulled over by officers about a block away.

WATCH | New 911 calls detail the moments that followed deadly south valley shooting:

New 911 calls detail the moments that followed deadly south valley shooting

According to court documents, Nhalani's mother asked Robinson to stay in the car with the baby while she and another woman went to help their friend.

Nearly an hour after the women parked, police say Ham pulled into the neighborhood, waited in his car for a few minutes, then walked up to the victims' car, tried to open it and opened fire.

Police say Ham drove off after the shooting. Moments later, Nahlani's mother found the baby wrapped in Robinson's arms — both fighting for their lives. They died at the hospital.

Nearly a day after the shooting, police in Utah arrested Ham following a short police chase on two counts of open murder with a deadly weapon and shooting into an occupied structure/vehicle.

Ogden City Police Department Ziaire Jacob Ham, 22, was arrested in Ogden, Utah in connection with the fatal shooting of a 20-year-old woman and 1-year-old toddler in Las Vegas.

Ham entered a not guilty plea in court on June 11, and a bail hearing is set for July 8.