Henderson doctor indicted as part of $95 million Medicare fraud investigation

HENDERSON (KTNV) — A Henderson doctor has been indicted and is facing charges related to a $95 million Medicare fraud investigation.

According to a grand jury indictment, Dr. Stephen Dubin owned, controlled, and operated Dubin Medical Consultants (DMC), also known as Wound MD. He was an enrolled Medicare provider and submitted claims to Medicare for payment.

You can read the full indictment below.

Those claims included expensive amniotic membrane allografts — bioengineered skin substitutes that are applied to open, chronic wounds to help with wound closure or skin growth.

Medicare reimburses providers for certain allografts provided to Medicare beneficiaries but only if they were medically reasonable or necessary for treatment.

The indictment alleges that between April 2021 and September 2024, Dubin submitted false and fraudulent claims to Medicare for items that were not necessary, ineligible for reimbursement, not provided, and procured through illegal kickbacks and bribes.

Court records read in part that Dubin and others "targeted facilities with elderly populations, such as home health agencies and hospices, to identify Medicare beneficiaries with wounds" and "pressured the nurse practitioners to apply allografts to Medicare beneficiaries without record to medical necessity."

Prosecutors also allege he falsified patient's medical records to make it appear those procedures were necessary and took the money for himself.

According to the indictment, Dubin and others submitted more than $95 million in false claims to Medicare, and Medicare paid DMC more than $54 million.

Federal court records show that no hearings are set for this case, as of Thursday afternoon.

At the national level, allografts are being scrutinized by the Department of Justice and the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services after

a major spike over the past five years.

Department of Justice

As of Jan. 1, 2026, CMS has separately realigned payment, reducing how much Medicare pays out on allografts.

"If CMS had not taken action to address unprecedented spending on allografts, the Part B premium increase caused by allograft payments alone would have cost every Medicare beneficiary in the country an extra $11 a month," a DOJ release reads in part.

"These programs are riddled with fraud and that's a problem because it takes money out of all of our pockets and puts it in the hands of the world people on the planet," Andrew Ferguson, chairman of the Federal Trade Commission, said in June.

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